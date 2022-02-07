Owners vacate shops to brood over losses after fire disaster

Regional News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: GNA

Owners of shops in the story building that was gutted by fire at Adum in Kumasi on Friday evening have vacated the shops and are brooding over their losses.



When the Ghana News Agency visited the scene on Monday morning the three shops on the ground floor, which were badly affected by the inferno, were closed while the top floor, which used to serve as warehouses for some traders was evacuated.



The fire was said to have started from the top floor of the building located at a prime business area of Adum, the busiest central business district of the Kumasi metropolis.



The fire, which started at about 1500 hours on Friday, February 4, destroyed properties running into several thousands of Ghana cedis.



Among the merchandized goods destroyed were rice, sugar, soaps, biscuits, oils, among others.



It took firefighters about two hours to bring the fire under control.



When the GNA visited the scene at about 0800 hours on Monday, some young boys were seen removing the debris from the top floor, while the affected shops on the ground floor were locked.