‘Overpriced Sputnik-V’: Cancel deal or we campaign against jab – BPS tells government

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Technical Lead on Health for Bureau of Public Safety, Dr Issaka Yakubu Akparibo has advised the Government of Ghana (GoG) to abrogate the contract with the Emirati official in the procurement of the Corona-Virus (COVID-19) Sputnik vaccine from Russia.



According to him, there are questions regarding health safety issues for Ghanaians coupled with the mode of transaction in purchasing the Sputnik Vaccine by the Ministry of Health through a middleman.



“It is prudent that the government cancels this contract immediately, if not we (Bureau of Public Safety) would discourage the public not to take the vaccine because of the safety issue, it’s very important. What kind of guarantee do we have because the seller said they are not liable for any side effect after Ghanaians take the vaccine,” he alleged on Kasapa 102.5 FM.



Dr. Akparibo said he cannot fathom why the government still wants to purchase the Sputnik Vaccine against the advice from World Health Organization (WHO) that Ghana should not purchase the vaccine from that source.



The Ministry of Health has said it had to resort to the market in the procurement of Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccines into the country because the Government of Ghana was unable to obtain direct supplies from the Russian government.



According to the Ministry, the initial price quoted in the transaction was US$25, however, this was negotiated further downwards to US$19.



“This is the result of the cost build-up to the ex-factory price of US$10 per dose, taking into account land transportation, shipment, insurance, handling and special storage charges, as explained by the seller. These are the factors which led us to agree the final price of US$19 per dose,” a statement by the MoH signed by Chief Director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari said.



However, the Technical Lead on Health for Bureau of Public Safety, Dr Yakubu Akparibo in the interview with Kasapa News has described the government’s action in the transaction as an “indictment and embarrassment to Ghana.”



“When you read the statement from the Director, Ministry of Health, it’s very disturbing. He said they could not engage in government-to-government agreement that is why they went in for middlemen. Vaccine is not a car or other commodity, it is a lifesaving medication, and it’s delicate in handling,” he stated.



Dr. Akparibo further questioned why the government of Guinea was able to deal directly with the Russian government and Ghana could not do likewise.