Overdependence on men makes women prone to attacks - Kpoor

General News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Independence does not utterly beat down the probability of abuse



Our socio-cultural practices contribute to unhealthy masculine superiority



Men feel they own women when they do things for them, sociologist says



Sociologist and lecturer at the University of Ghana, Albert Kpoor has stated that overdependence of women on men makes them prone to physical abuse.



He noted that most men feel they own women whenever they assist them in acquiring anything materialistic, increasing the possibility of violence against women.



This comes after the gradually increasing cases of femicide in the country. In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Mr. Kpoor suggested that



“One of the things women need to learn is not to over depend on a man socio-economically. When you allow a man to take care of you, he thinks he owns you and controls you.”

According to him, men feel they have power over women and can control them especially when they have socio-economic power over them.



Noting that independence may not utterly dismiss possible abuse, but beats down the probability of abuse.

“Normally, if you are a woman and you are independent, you have your own job, a good status and things, of course, that will not stop an abusive man from perpetuating violence against you but one of the reasons also is women largely allow men do things they can do for themselves making men feel they own women,” Mr. Kpoor noted.



He however stated that some of our socio-cultural practices make men feel unhealthily superior and make women subjects of abuse.



Background

A woman identified as Lizzy has been allegedly murdered and dumped in the fridge by her boyfriend in their apartment in Ho-Fiave in the Volta region.

The body of the said woman was discovered by neighbours on November 22, 2021 after they sensed a pungent smell emanating from that side of the compound, pushing them to break in hence discovering the body in a double decker bridge



In March 2021, a similar incident occurred in Ho, bringing to two the number of femicides recorded in the region, where a man was said to have murdered his girlfriend and attempted suicide after. Reports suggest there was a brawl between the two, after the boyfriend had accused her of cheating.



Again, in March 2021, a business man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in their residence at East Legon. The father of the deceased reported to police that a day before his daughter’s demise, she complained to him that she was severely assaulted by her husband, Prince Charles Dedjoe and that had led to the death of her daughter.