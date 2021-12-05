Overall Best Farmer did not receive only a bicycle and sprayer – AMA clarifies

General News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has corrected what it describes as an “erroneous impression” being created that the Overall Best Farmer of the metropolis received only a bicycle, a knapsack sprayer and some insecticides.



According to AMA, the Overall Best Farmer as well as other winners received more goodies.



“For the records, the overall best farmer, Mrs Naa Adjeley Mensah who is a backyard farmer at Korle-Bu received a Rambo 500 polytank, knapsack, seeds, insecticides, cutlasses, fertilisers in addition to the bicycle after a series of engagements with officials from the Assembly’s Agric Department,” the Assembly said in a statement on Saturday, December 4.



The Assembly mentioned that other winners including Best Agro Processor, Best Crop Farmer and Best Innovative Farmer, among others, received items such as deep freezers, mesh for fencing, water pump and others.



“The AMA would want to urge the general public to ignore the said publications and treat it as mischief.”