Over one thousand PPP members defect to NDC

Politics of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Over one thousand members of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) have defected to the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Wa, Upper West Region.



The defectors were led by the Regional Chairman of the PPP, Adams Osman said they are not happy with the happenings in the PPP and hence joined the NDC which they see as attractive and will better serve their political aspirations.



The swearing-in programme held on Sunday had all constituency and regional executives present at the ceremony.



The defectors were sworn in by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia who encouraged other regions to emulate the PPP in the Upper West by joining the NDC.



The PPP was led by Brigitte Dzogbenuku as their presidential candidate back in the 2020 presidential elections.



The party garnered 6,849 representing 0.05% of votes cast.