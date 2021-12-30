Over a thousand children affected by tidal waves in Ketu South feted, clothed on Christmas

General News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over a thousand children living in communities affected by the tidal waves in the Ketu South constituency had smiles over their faces this Christmas when their Member of Parliament, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, brought the party to them.



The celebration, which took place in Blekusu, Agavedzi, Amutsinu-Salakofe, Adina communities, and an orphanage called Provident Home in Aflao in the Ketu South Constituency, saw many pour out of their homes to join in the mini-feast.



Items including food, drinks, water and others were personally donated to the children by the MP, even as she shared some fun moments such as dancing and singing with them.



It will be recalled that some communities in Ketu South constituency were badly affected by the recent tidal waves destruction, with many people losing their houses and personal belongings running into thousands of Ghana Cedis in March, May and November of 2021 respectively.



As part of the Christmas party, the children participated in singing and the recitation poems, even as their parents expressed their joy and gratitude to Dzifa Gomashie for going out of her way to put smiles on the faces of their children.



Speaking at the event, the MP advised the children to take their academic works seriously and to be of good behavior.



She also advised the parent to also take good care of themselves and their children in this era of the novel Coronavirus since the disease is causing much harm.



























