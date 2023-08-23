Over GH¢2.7bn paid to food suppliers between 2017 and 2022 – NAFCO CEO

General News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited (NAFCO), Hanan Abdul-Wahab, has disclosed to the media that the government has spent over GH¢2.7 billion on payment of food suppliers for the Free Senior High School policy between 2017 and 2022.



He said the amount covers the provision of 18 different food items to more than 700 Senior High Schools.



Aside from that it also covers technical, vocational and community development schools.



He stated this on Monday, August 21 while speaking at the Meet the Press series held by the Ministry of Information in Accra.



He said in 2017, food suppliers received GH¢81.1 million, followed by GH¢296.2 million in 2018, and GH¢441.5 million in 2019.



The company paid GH¢467.9 million and GH¢692.2 million to the food suppliers in 2020 and 2021 respectively, he added.



He said that the highest payment occurred in 2022, amounting to GH¢726.6 million.



He maintained that the government had already disbursed GH¢100 million on July 17, 2023 while admitting that there were still arrears to be paid.



An additional GH¢80 million has been been released but is yet to reach the suppliers’ accounts, he said.

Mr. Abdul-Wahab maintained that NAFCO is committed to ensuring food security, establishing guaranteed prices for farmers, stabilising local food prices and fostering the consumption of locally produced grains.