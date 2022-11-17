Over 80% of delegates prefer Alan to lead NPP for 2024 election – Former MP

General News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amamkwah has asserted that the teaming grassroots delegates within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) preferred Alan Kyerematen to lead the party to the 2024 polls.



According to him, the assertion was from a survey conducted.



The former Member of Parliament, who confirmed staging an extensive survey in five selected regions, revealed that at least 8 out of every 10 NPP grassroots delegates consulted preferred Hon Alan Kyerematen to lead the party to the 2024 showdown.



In an exclusive video interview on the possible successor to HE Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo, Hon Collins Owusu analysed the details of his survey ahead of the make-or-break of Presidential Primaries.



He confirmed operating in Greater Accra, Ashanti Region, Brong Ahafo, Volta and Eastern Region with simple random sampling chosen as the sample selection method.



According to the former Member of Parliament, the sample selected preferred named employment (improved standard of living) and a marketable candidate who could unite the party for victory in 2024 as the main motivation behind their choice of Alan.



A number of research reports have been circulated by various researchers on the possible replacement for Nana Addo ahead of the 2024 main elections. Per the NPP Constitution, should the number of aspirants in the primaries exceed 5, a Super Delegates Election will take place to reduce the number to a maximum of 5. Election experts predict that the upper-class nature of the super delegates electoral college numbering about 1000 is being exploited by Bawumia to his as a stage but the Grassroots delegates numbering over 200,000 are rooting for Alan.