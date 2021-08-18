Over 700 workers at Ghana Bauxite Company to lose their jobs?

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

There's disquiet and heightened fear of losing jobs among workers of the Ghana Bauxite Company (GBC) Limited at Awaso in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai District in the Western North Region.



Peace FM's Ashanti Regional correspondent, Samson K. Nyamekye speaking in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme after an emergency meeting at GBC, disclosed that there is apprehension among the workers follows a decision by Bosai Minerals Group from China, an investor, to pull out due to the non-renewal of its mining lease which will expire in less than six months.



Bosai Minerals owns 80 percent shares in the company, while Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) which represents government, owns 20 percent.



According to Samson K. Nyamekye, Bosai has already written to the government about the decision to sell its shares since it's a joint venture.



"And if that happens, over 700 workers are going to be unemployed," he added.



Peacefmonline.com will seek







