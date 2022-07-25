Over 700 Burkinabe refugees arrive in Ghana

General News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Over 700 Burkinabe nationals who fled terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso have arrived in Ghana.



This was confirmed by the Ghana Refugee Board.



Most of the refugees who are women and children are seeking refuge in communities in the Bawku Municipal and Bawku West districts.



The refugees are from communities near Bittou province in the Boulgou department, which have been attacked by Islamist militant fighters.



The attacks, although targeted at local Militias, civilians have come under attack after accusations by Islamic Militant fighters of cooperating with the country’s defense and security forces.