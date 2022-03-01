Over 7 million people have completed SIM card registration – NCA

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

The National Communication Authority has indicated that over 7 million people have successfully completed the SIM card registration process as of February 25, 2022.



The NCA also disclosed that nearly 13 million persons have completed the first stage of the registration exercise which entails linking the National Identification Card (GhanaCard) to the SIM cards through the shortcode *404#.



Initially, long queues had become a regular fixture of the exercise with many Ghanaians eager to complete the process to avoid being disconnected by their mobile network operator.



Responding to the outrage that greeted the long queues, telecommunication networks have opened registration centres in addition to their offices at markets, community parks and other government institutions.



However, several stakeholders have urged the government to extend the registration exercise.



The Administrator at the National Identification Authority (NIA), Cecilia Erzuah, has urged telecommunication companies to extend the March 31, 2022 deadline for the nationwide SIM card registration exercise.



According to her, the deadline is putting unnecessary pressure on Ghanaians and, if not extended, will make a lot of Ghanaians lose their SIM cards, myjoyonline.com reported.



Erzuah also explained that the extension is needed because many Ghanaians do not have the National Identification Card (GhanaCard), which is the primary document required for re-registration.