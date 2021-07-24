Over 6000 benefit from TUDEC’s Eid donation

General News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

In what has become an annual ritual of kindness and charity, the Ghana Turkey Cooperation and Development Association (TUDEC) celebrated this year’s Eid-ul-Adha with donations to thousands of Ghanaians.



To share in the moment of the Eid celebrations which emphasizes on extending a helping hand to the needy, TUDEC distributed cattle meat to over 6000 persons in Accra and other cities.



The gesture forms part of the association’s commitment to bringing smiles on the faces of the underprivileged and contribute to the growth of these persons.



Cafer Tepeli, an executive of the association told the media that the presentation of the meat to the persons and families is a show of compassion and brotherly love.



Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the media expressed gratitude to TUDEC for the kind gesture. They beseeched Allah for more blessings for the association and thanked them for putting smiles on their faces.



Cafer Tepeli explained that TUDEC as an organization in anchored on the principles of love, tolerance, growth and compassion.



TUDEC is an association of Ghanaians and Turks who have come together to exchange business ideas, work towards peaceful coexistence and intercultural tolerance.



Over the years, the association has engaged in various humanitarian activities to ensure peaceful coexistence among Ghanaians including the peace awards and iftar dinner each Ramadan.







