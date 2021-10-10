Over 60 youth graduate from ICT training in Afram Plains

General News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Over 60 youths have successfully completed a one-week intensive ICT training at Donkorkrom in the Afram Plains North District.



The one week event, which started from Monday, October 4 to Friday October 8th saw youths in the Kwahu Afram Plains learning skills in Graphic Designing, Fundamentals in IT and Desktop Solutions and Phone Fixing.



Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the participants made it known that, the training has equipped them with a lifelong skill.



"This is an initiative that has equipped us with a life long skill. We are very grateful to the MP for this opportunity and we will make sure, we make good use of what we have learnt to benefit ourselves, our families, our communities and the District at large" they said.



The event, which was held at the Kwahu Afram Plains North District Assembly Hall on Saturday, October 9, 2021 saw beneficiaries from across various communities in the Afram Plains North patronizing it.



The District Director of Education for the Kwahu Afram Plains North Directorate, Mr. Solomon Azubila made it known that, trainings of this kind are needed frequently to equip the youth. The Director also urged the participants to make good use of the skills learnt to benefit their communities.



The Member of Parliament for the Kwahu Afram Plains North Constituency, Hon. Betty Krosbi Nana Efua Mensah, speaking at the ceremony, appreciated the participants for taking time out of their busy schedules to participate in the training. She added that, "Technology won't replace great teachers but Technology in the hands of great teachers is transformational"



The MP also used the opportunity to award 3 best students under each course with a laptop and presented all students under Desktop Solutions with a tool kit.



The training was organised in collaboration with Slamm Ghana, an IT Organisation that is equipping the youth across the country with skills in IT. The training was fully funded by the Member of Parliament, Hon. Betty Krosbi Nana Efua Mensah, which included one hot meal each day. Each participant was also awarded certificate of completion.