Over 60 communities live in darkness, without water in Sekyere Central

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The District Chief Executive for Sekyere Central, Kingsley Benjamin Kodua, has lamented the lack of electric power supply in his jurisdiction.



According to him, 68 communities in the district do not have access to the utility, rendering the work of his staff and the general district difficult.



He disclosed that health facilities which need a constant supply of electricity to deliver effective and efficient health services, resort to the use of torch lights for the same.



The problem, Mr Kodua indicated, has been compounded by the lack of potable water for use in the communities as well.



He thus pleaded with the government to come to the aid to boost socio-economic activities in the community which will improve the livelihoods of the people.



He drew the government’s attention to the exigencies of the people when the Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Augustine Collins Ntim visited some districts in the Ashanti Region, including Ejura-Sekyedumasi, Asante Mampong, Sekyere South and the Sekyere Central districts.



The visit of Mr Augustine Collins Ntim to the communities was part of the government’s plans of engendering development in the local economy.



According to him, the government’s aim is to ensure that each district assembly produces at least three products and their value chain to boost local economic development.



“Per our thinking and designs with the support and our commitment to the course we can create one million jobs. The Ministry of local Government working through the MMDAs, I know we can create those jobs,” the MP said.