Over 52% of Obuasi residents are into agriculture not mining – MCE

Regional News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Contrary to the widely held view that Obuasi is predominantly a mining town with Anglogold Ashanti the biggest employer, the available statistics has revealed that the majority of the people are into agriculture.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Elijah Adansi-Bonah, made this known when he delivered his keynote address at the 37th National Farmers' Day celebrations held in Apitikooko in the Obuasi Municipality.



Mr Adansi-Bonah said, “Obuasi is not affected by the Dutch disease since 52% of our people are into Agriculture whiles 29% of us are in the public service with only 19% of the people in the mining sector”.



This he said means that agriculture is the mainstay of the people of Obuasi.



He seized the opportunity to invite the youth to venture into agriculture.



On the theme for this year’s National Farmers’ Day Celebrations ‘Planting for Food and Jobs – Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana’, the MCE said it is a call on well-meaning Ghanaians to come together to consolidate the gains the country has made in agriculture so that we do not visit events of 1983 when severe drought and famine hit the country.



Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) in Obuasi



The Obuasi MCE lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for introducing the PFJ programme.



He said the country witnessed the impact of the Programme when coronavirus set in.



He said during the period, the country had to rely on available foodstuffs since there was no avenue for importation of food items.



He also made known that 2,299 farmers in Obuasi alone have benefited from the PFJ programme with 882 of them being females.



He said the farmers were given fertilisers as well as maize, vegetables and cowpea to grow.



Challenges facing agriculture in Obuasi



Mr Adansi-Bonah cited climate change and activities of illegal miners as the main challenges facing agriculture in the Obuasi Municipality.



He, however, called on all and sundry to build synergy to nip such activities in the bud.



The Obuasi MCE also disclosed that to reduce the incidence of post-harvest losses, a Citrus factory has been established in Obuasi under the Enabled Youth Program which will have a ready market for oranges produced in the Municipality.



Support for government



The Municipal Agric Director, Raphael Atta Preprah, lauded the government for the intervention programmes it has introduced into the Agriculture sector.



He called for other stakeholders to support government to realise its objectives in the agriculture sector.



“For the vision of the President for our sector to be realised, we need to suport government by protecting our land and water bodies as well as investing in agriculture.”