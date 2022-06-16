Over 50% of Dome Kwabenya voters still favor Adwoa Safo – Survey

General News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

The outcome of the 2024 race in this constituency will be determined by several factors



A survey by Global Info Analytics has indicated that about more than half of constituents in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency will possibly vote in her favor in the event of an election despite her absence in parliament.



According to the report, 50.3 percent of voters in her constituency are very likely or likely to vote for the current MP, whilst 30.6 percent are very unlikely/unlikely to vote for the MP.



The survey according to Citinewsroom.com further indicated that approximately 19.2 percent of voters in her constituency say they are neutral.



The survey however noted that there is a chance the incumbent MP will not be seeking re-election.



“The outcome of the 2024 race in this constituency will be determined by several factors, the strength of change, and the loyalty of voters to Adwoa Safo and how she exits as well as the influence of the Christo Asafo church members,” the survey said.



Meanwhile, Parliament’s Privileges Committee has given the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo up to July 6, 2022 to appear before members of the Committee via Zoom.



The Chairman, Mr. Joseph Osei Owusu, has caused the final invitation to the MP to be published to all media outlets. He summoned Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo, to appear before the Committee on July 6, 2022 after several attempts to reach the Dome Kwabenya lawmaker proved unsuccessful.



The MP who doubles as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection is said to be currently playing her motherly role in the United States of America is expected to appear in person or via Zoom next month to answer queries for her absence without permission in the 1st Meeting of the 2nd Session of this 8th Parliament.



This summons by the Chairman of the Committee was contained in a press release signed by the Parliament’s Public Affairs Director, Madam Kate Addo, for distribution to all media organizations for publication. The release stated that, “This comes after all attempts to reach the Honorable Member by the Committee failed.”



The summons forms part of the Committee’s work, referred to it by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, pursuant to Article 97(1)(c) of the Constitution, and Orders 15 and 16(1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament, for consideration and report to the House, on the absence of the Member from Parliament for more than fifteen Sittings, without permission in writing of the Speaker, during the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.



