Over 400 acres of military and state lands released to Otumfuo

It has emerged that, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has received more than 400 acres of state lands at the Ridge Residential Area and some portions of the military barracks in Kumasi from the government.



A letter sighted by GhanaWeb and signed by the Chief Director of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, Emelia Ayebeng Botchway, on behalf of the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah states that the release has been made to the Asantehene on behalf of and in trust for subjects of the Golden Stool.



The May 18, letter further indicates that the gesture is pursuant to the issuance of “Executive Instrument 432 of 2021 by Government in respect of Redevelopment of Sector 18 of Kumasi, which was published in the Ghana Gazette on 31st December, 2021.



"This instrument has revested and released a portion of the state land at the Ridge Residential Area in Kumasi to the Asantehene on behalf of and in trust for subjects of the Golden Stool."



The letter, addressed to “All Public Institutions – Ashanti Region” also indicates that, “the released portion with an area of 409.24 acres spans from the North-Western Section of the Military barracks near Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The site is along the Bekwai road as its Western Boundary to the Santasi Round About, with the Southern By-Pass as the Southern Boundary. The land also lies towards Dakwodwom to the KCC/State Experimental School, along the Danyame Stream to the north, with the Cedar Road as the Eastern Boundary.



“The revested land contains both privately-owned properties to be maintained and state bungalows to be relocated to the area retained by Government."



Meanwhile, Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has in a report by The Fourth Estate - an online portal -confirmed that the government had issued an Executive Instrument giving some state lands in Kumasi to the Asantehene.



Read full details of the letter:



1. This is to inform Public and State Organizations about the issuance of Executive Instrument (E.1.) 432 of 2021 by Government in respect of Redevelopment of Sector 18 of Kumasi, which was published in the Ghana Gazette on 31st December, 2021. This instrument has revested and released a portion of the state land at the Ridge Residential Area in Kumasi to the Asantehene on behalf of and in trust for subjects of the Golden Stool.



2. The released portion with an area of 409.24 acres, spans from the North-Western Section of the Military Barracks near Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The site is along the Bekwai Road as its Western Boundary to the Santasi Round About, with the Southern By-Pass as the Southern Boundary. The land also lies towards Dakwodwom to the KCC/State Experimental School, along the Danyame Stream to the north, with the Cedar Road as the Eastern Boundary.



3. The revested land contains both privately-owned properties to be maintained and state bungalows to be relocated to the area retained by Government. All leaseholders of private and public residential and other properties within the revested area are also to attorn tenancy to the Asantehene. This means annual ground rent has to be paid to the Golden Stool by all lessees with the coming into force of the Executive, Instrument (E.1.) 432, with the Asantehene possessing the reversionary interest.



4. All Heads of Public Institutions are to take note of the change of status of the land at Ridge Residential Area in Kumasi and to refrain from constructing any new building or redevelop any official bungalow or undertake any elaborate maintenance work on the properties within the enclave.