Over 40 passengers escape unhurt after bus catches fire

General News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Some 40 passengers on Saturday, 5 February 2022 escaped unhurt after an O.A Zhongtong bus they were travelling in caught fire.



The bus was moving from Tumu towards Accra.



According to the driver of the vehicle, Anim Richmond, on reaching a section of the road at Akim Fisher near Asiakwa junction on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, he noticed that smoke was from underneath the bus.



He parked the vehicle on the shoulders of the road but suddenly the bus caught fire and burnt beyond recognition.



Personnel of the Ghana National Fire from the Kibi Fire Station arrived at the scene to douse the fire.



All the passengers on board escaped with their lives.



