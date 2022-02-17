Over 38,000 NABCo beneficiaries have secured permanent jobs – Baffour-Awuah

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

About 38,000 beneficiaries of the government’s Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) program secured permanent jobs before the expiration of their three-year tenures, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations has stated.



Ignatius Baffour-Awuah was speaking on the floor of parliament in relation to matters on unemployment and interventions by the government to resolve the situation when he made the revelation.



According to him, NABCo was instituted by the president to ensure that young people coming out of school get learning opportunities ahead of securing more permanent roles in the world of work.



“What His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sought to do when he introduced the NABCo: NABCo was supposed to be a school-to-work transition program for 3 years, which would afford graduates an opportunity to have hands-on training before they exit into the real world of work,” he said.



Ignatius Baffour-Awuah also disclosed that there have been over 38,000 beneficiaries of the NABCo program who have been able to secure jobs even before the program ended for them.



“I appreciate the fact that through this program, a hundred thousand young persons have been afforded that opportunity and it may interest you to know that even before the expiration of their three-year tenure, about 38,000 of them had already secured permanent jobs which they are doing,” he stated.



Earlier in the day, some aggrieved beneficiaries of the government’s Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) hit the streets of Accra in protest of what they call an undue delay in the payment of their allowances.



Some of the beneficiaries have not been paid in the last six months and they are hopeful this demonstration will bring some attention to their plight.



They also asked the government to give them permanent jobs.