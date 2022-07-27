Over 300 illegal structures to be demolished in Ledzokuku Krowor

General News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

The Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) has indicated that it will be demolishing over 300 illegal structures situated in waterways in the municipality.



According to assaseradio.com, LEKMA has already begun the demolishing exercise and has destroyed unauthorised buildings near the A-Life Junction in Teshie.



The Municipal Chief Executive Officer of LEKMA, Mordecai Quarshie, who disclosed this, said that the exercise is in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive to Municipal, Metropolitan and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to demolish structures on waterways.



He said that all the affected property owners have been served notice by the LEKMA to relocate and have also been taken through counselling.



Quarshie added that at the end of the exercise 320 buildings situated near waterlogged areas will be demolished.



Also, the chief executive officer warned officials of LEKMA to desist from issuing unauthorised permits to the public.



He added that officials who are caught issuing unauthorised permits will be duly sanctioned.



