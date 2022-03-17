Over 300 chieftaincy disputes remain unresolved in Ghana – Adib Saani

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Saani says that disputes have been subdued but can cause mayhem with a little trigger



Govt must take pragmatic steps to resolve chieftaincy disputes – Saani



Tamale and Bawku have seen recurrent disputes with some deaths and injuries



Security analyst, Adib Saani, has alleged that over 300 chieftaincy disputes remain unresolved in Ghana.



According to him, these conflicts, which are currently subdued, can rise with a little trigger to cause the destruction of lives and properties like the current conflict in Bawku.



“We currently have over 300 unresolved chieftaincy crises across the length and breadth of the county. Most of the crises have gone to sleep, but it does not mean they have been resolved. At any time with a little trigger, it is able to cause a lot of mayhem,” he said in a Joynews interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The security analyst added that “one consistent (conflict) that we have had to contend with, that has been bloody all the way through, has been the Bawku issue which many governments both past and present have largely been unable to address.”



He indicated that these conflicts cannot be resolved by the deployment of military personnel only, but can be stopped by pragmatic government measures, including resolving human insecurity in these areas.



He added that the government must clearly state the chiefs of areas with chieftaincy disputes.



Recently, there have been some chieftaincy disputes in Tamale and Bawku.



A Chief of Tamale, Dakpema Naa Fuseini Bawa, and four other people were shot during a chieftaincy dispute on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Yong Dakpem Yili, a suburb of the Tamale Metropolis.



On March 16, 2022, it was reported that one civilian was shot dead and three soldiers injured during a gun battle between civilians and soldiers at Bawku.



The reports also indicate that the injured soldiers have been airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.