Over 3,000 have lost jobs due to closure of beaches – Vendor laments

General News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Beaches in Accra closed down



Coronavirus cases on the rise



Revelers unable to visit beaches due to ban



A vendor who plies her trade at one of the beaches in Accra has lamented the devastating effects that the closure of beaches in the city due to the increasing cases of the novel Coronavirus has had on business as well as on people’s jobs.



According to her, more than 3,000 people whose daily lives and incomes come from working at the beaches have been affected due to the closure of the beaches, further lamenting the unfairness that has been meted to them.



The vendor, known only as Aku, told GhanaWeb when the team paid a visit to the La Pleasure Beach Resort to ascertain the extent of effect that the closure of the beaches has had on the place, that if others are allowed to hold concerts, then they do not deserve to be shut down.



She described what a gloomy situation this closure could be for her and her family.



“Last two years, we prepared for our items: food, drinks, meat, and everything, and everything got spoilt and we could not get anything. Actually, we have families; we have husbands and even as I sit here now, if I am called that my mother is sick, I have no money to send. She can easily die, free,” she said.



Aku further explained that it does not add up that other people in other places are allowed to hold grand events with people attending them but when it comes to the beaches, their doors have been shut out for revelers.



“In Ghana here, many people are hosting programs like Shatta Wale, four days ago, he held a program. Over here like this, I am not the only one; we have a whole lot of workers, more than 3000 workers here, who normally take care of their families from this,” she lamented.



