Over 25 people dead in gory accident

General News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over 25 people have reportedly lost their lives in a gory accident on the Bibiani to Sefwi Bekwai road in the Western North region.



The accident which occurred in the early hours of Monday morning happened after a Metro Mass Bus crashed with a Sprinter Benz Bus travelling from Sefwi-Wiawso to Bibiani, Starrnews reports



Even though the police are yet to establish full details of the accident, passengers who sustained severe injuries are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.



