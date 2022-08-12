Over 200 wooden structures totally burnt in a fire outbreak at Adjiringanor

General News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over 200 wooden structures have been razed down by fire at Kofi Togo near Adjiringanor, a suburb of Accra.



About 150 structures close to the scene of the fire have been salvaged by the personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service.



It is not clear what started the fire but officials from the Fire Service in a Facebook update stated that the fire has been contained without any casualties.



"Four fire appliances from Legon, Headquarters, Madina and Adenta fire Stations are currently battling to put the situation under control...fire has been contained.



"No casualty was recorded and over 150 structures close to the scene of the fire were salvaged due to the bravery of our men but Unfortunately, over 200 wooden structures totally burnt," the statement on the official Ghana National Fire Service Facebook timeline concluded.



Watch the video below.



