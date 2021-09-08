Over 20 houses in Tempane likely to be affected by floods - NADMO

Regional News of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Upper East:



The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region, has said a District-wide assessment has revealed about 21 houses would most likely be destroyed in the floods.



The NADMO said the assessment which is still ongoing, has been able to identify houses in communities such as Bugdabood, Gagbiri, Natinga, Tariganga, Kugzua, and Gaogo, which would be submerged by the spillage from the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso.



The District NADMO Coordinator, Williams Adams Asaana, who revealed this to GhanaWeb in an interview said "these are houses that when the disaster goes further, they will collapse due to the high water levels. These houses in some way are standing at places where when the water level is high, it will reach them (houses) and they will be destroyed."



The district director said aside from the destruction to accommodation, about 289 acres of farmlands with crops such as soya beans, beans, rice, Bambara beans, corn, and groundnut, would most likely also be caught in the disaster.



"As for crops, the assessment is still ongoing but we have crossed over 289 acres almost getting to 300 acres of farmlands that are most likely going to be destroyed. The farmlands that would be affected have crops like soya beans, beans, rice, Bambara beans, corn, and groundnut."



The director said even though casualties have not been recorded in a few flooded areas, residents were living in fear as there have been some recorded cases of attacks by crocodiles on livestock.



He revealed that there have been reported incidents of intrusion by reptiles that killed livestock belonging to community members.



Mr. Asaana appealed to authorities to identify all the challenges related to the perennial flooding recorded in the area and find solutions to them.



He suggested the permanent relocation of all settlers close to the Tamne Dam and its eight tributaries.



Meanwhile, a ceremony is underway in the Tempane District to hand over 22 houses, a church, and a clinic to some flood victims.



It is in line with a relocation exercise being undertaking by the government as part of efforts to minimize the impact of flood disasters on victims in the area.