Over 1m Ghanaians in Nigeria – Diaspora Affairs chief

Akwasi Awua Ababio, Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the Presidency

Ghanaians have been urged to be cautious when dealing with Nigerians in Ghana because there are more Ghanaians in the West African country, Nigeria, than there are in any other country in the world.



The Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the Presidency, Akwasi Awua Ababio, who revealed this on Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene, said there are over one million Ghanaians in Nigeria that are currently working in various fields and in businesses.



Mr. Awua Ababio told host Nana Yaw Opare on Monday, August 17.



“We have more Ghanaians in Nigeria than any other country. We have about one million Ghanaians in Nigeria who are into all sorts of businesses so we need to be careful when dealing with Nigerians in Ghana,” he explained.



The Director of Diaspora Affairs said “this is followed by US. We have about 400,000 Ghanaians in USA, followed by UK. We have about 300,000 Ghanaians in the UK”.



“Germany and Italy has 29,000 each but those on high number is West African country, Nigeria”.



He explained that “the public are not fully aware of such figure and so could agitate against Nigerians in Ghana but before the influx of the whites into Africa, we were related”.



He added: “Ghanaians and Nigerians understand each other than any other country so such countries have long-lasting relationship.”



Difficult countries



The Diaspora Affairs Director said: “South American countries, Far East and Eastern European countries are the difficult countries to enter and live in”.



“But Ghanaians do not care if they want to travel to any of these countries but they comport themselves when they get there,” he explained.



Ghanaians in diaspora



Mr. Awua Ababio noted that “there are about 3million Ghanaians outside Ghana. We estimate that we have such people outside Ghana”.



“Ghana does not have a Diaspora engagement policy and so we are coming out with such policy”.





