Over 15.7 million Ghana cards issued so far – NIA

NIA boss reveals why cards have been printed but not issued



It's a criminal offense to have a double registered Ghana card, NIA boss



Deadline for the merger of SIM Cards and Ghana Cards ends on July 31



The Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, has revealed that about 15.7 million Ghanaians have currently received their Ghana cards.



According to Prof. Attafuah, per the available data, 16,969,034 people have registered for the Ghana Card, but about 16,535,623 cards printed as of today.



He said that about 15,702,719 cards have been issued, whereas some 808,493 cards have been printed but not issued.



“There are people who have double-registered. That is potentially a criminal offence. Those are being individually investigated. There are those whose cards have gone into adjudication, not because of double registration but because they have sought to change their vital data in the custody of the authority, such as bio-data. For such people, the system arrests their application, and it joins a queue.



“For such people, until the outstanding issues are rectified, they can’t receive their cards,” citinewroom.com quoted Prof. Attafuah



Meanwhile, the Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has warned that the deadline for the merger of SIM Cards and Ghana Cards, which is the 31st of this month, remains unchanged, emphasizing that the date will not be changed.



According to her, since the commencement of the registration exercise, 12 million people have complied with the directive to complete the merger.



She stressed that the exercise is not only meant to protect the interests of telecommunications consumers, but also to sanitize the sector.



