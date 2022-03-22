Over 14 passengers reportedly burnt beyond recognition in fatal Shama accident

Regional News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over 14 persons are feared dead following a ghastly accident at Asemasa near Beposo in the Shama District in the Western Region.



According to reports by Connect FM, the fatal accident happened when a truck and a Ford passenger vehicle collided head-on.



A post on the media outlet’s Twitter platform on March 22, 2022 indicated that the accident happened around afternoon today.



Per the report, eyewitnesses indicate that the vehicles caught fire after the head-on collision leading to the fire.



Police and the fire service are still at the scene trying to salvage the situation.





Watch the video as posted by Connect FM below:



