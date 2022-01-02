Over 1000 new COVID-19 cases recorded on 2nd day of 2022

General News of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Latest figures provided by the information ministry indicate that the country has recorded some 1,055 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, January 2, 2021.



This comes at a time when there is a massive surge of the new variant of the virus – Omicron.



Per details also provided on the website of the Ghana Health Service shows that in total, Ghana now has 145,052 confirmed cases out of which 11,512 are active.



Also, some 1,303 deaths have been recorded.



Meanwhile, Ghanaians are being urged to strictly observe the safety protocols to avoid being affected whilst they ensure they are vaccinated as vaccination reduces the deadly impact of the virus.



