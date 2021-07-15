Over 1.6 billion vaccines to be rolled out from now to 2022 – AstraZeneca Africa Director reveals

Health News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

• 1.6 billion vaccines will soon be rolled out by AstraZeneca



• Barbara Nel said the roll out will be from now to 2022



• The vaccines will continue to flow in the right quantity despite high cases being recorded in India



Barbara Nel, the AstraZeneca Africa Director, has revealed that a little over 1.6 billion funded COVID-19 vaccines will be available for countries that depend on COVAX from now through to 2022.



According to her, the distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccines was delayed due to the second wave of the virus that hit India.



Speaking on Point of View on Accra-based Citi TV and closely monitored by GhanaWeb, Barbara Nel said AstraZeneca is working closely with COVAX and various governments to ensure the vaccines are rolled out in the coming months even though she failed to give a definite time frame for the distribution of the said 1.6 billion doses.



“There has been a significant breakthrough that has happened in the last couple of weeks through a Japan summit … where countries that have an excess of vaccines are essentially donating.



“And what we currently know within the COVAX facility there is commitment around 1.6 billion fully funded doses in 2021, and into 2022. So, we continue to work very closely as AstraZeneca through COVAX with both governments that should be receiving vaccines such as what we have here in Ghana as well as governments that can be donating to ensure that the vaccines are flowing,” she said.



She stated that countries that have successfully vaccinated the vast majority of their populace and who still have excess vaccines are donating them for countries that are struggling to effectively vaccinate their people and that hasn’t changed.



However, she noted that until the COVID-19 situation in India improves, Africa and other COVAX countries will continue to see the vaccines flowing in the right quantities and amounts.