Outrageous, no-brainer: Ghana has zero lessons to take from Kagame’s Rwanda – Adom-Otchere

General News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Good Evening Ghana host Paul Adom-Otchere has slammed the call for Ghana to take political and governance lessons from the ruling party in Rwanda, the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) led by Paul Kagame.



According to Adom-Otchere, the thought alone of equating Ghana’s successes to that of Rwanda is outrageous and a no-brainer for any serious-minded analyst.



In reacting to a recent opinion piece by a Multimedia journalist asking that the main parties in Ghana take a leaf from Rwandan politics, Adom-Otchere submitted:



“I was completely shocked. Don’t we understand what our democracy means even if to the rest of the world? Why are we doing this because of one matter or the other. This is a no-brainer, it will never work. No analyst will read this and not be outraged,” he stressed.



In citing reasons for his position, he submitted further that Rwanda was being run by a strongman who hadn’t built any strong institutions equating Kagame’s successes to that of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.



“If you look at the last 10 years of Africa’s history, you will find countries that were doing far better than Rwanda, like my favourite country, Libya….Col. Gaddafi had achieved everything in the Millenium Development thing…everything that we are struggling to achieve Gaddafi had it.



“Why? because it was built on a strongman, it was not built on strong institutions, it will never work.” He added. “Rwandans today don’t know what happens after Kagame goes away.”



On the issue of Rwanda being a near one-party state and the serial abuse of human rights, Adom-Otchere said Ghana had gone past that stage as far back as 1964 when Nkrumah made the CPP the sole party in the country.



He was speaking on the April 4 edition of his show.



