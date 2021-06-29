You are here: HomeNews2021 06 29Article 1297627

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Outrage on social media over Ejura killings

Some Ghanaians on social media are angry over the killing of some three persons at Ejura

The deceased were protesting the death of social media activist Ibrahim Mohammed

They want President Akufo-Addo to act now

There is anger on Ghana's social media space following the today's deadly incidents at Ejura in the Ashanti region where young people clashed with security forces.

The outrage is a combination of issues triggered by the killing of three persons by a joint military and police force deployed to Ejura to restore calm after irate youth stormed the street to protest the death of Ibrahim Mohammed, an activist who was a member of the #FixTheCountry campaign.

The fury is largely targeted at President Akufo-Addo under whose watch the issues are happening. Most social media users expressed disappointment in his inability to provide security in the country.

The president, at a point, trended number one on Twitter with some persons hitting at him for not delivering on his promise to secure Ghana.

In general, however, there is an expression of lack of confidence in politicians with people making calls to wrestle the country from the hands of politicians.

Also trending is the #FixTheCountry hashtag, the late Ibrahim Mohammed was a member of the popular campaign.

