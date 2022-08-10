Outgoing French ambassador to Ghana bids Ayorkor Botchwey farewell

General News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ambassador of France to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, has paid a farewell visit to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.



The French ambassador visited the Foreign Affairs Minister on Tuesday, 9th August 2022, following the completion of her duty tour in Ghana.



The outgoing ambassador commended Ghana for its work during its tenure as Chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



According to the ambassador, her tenure has been characterised by fruitful collaboration and cooperation between Ghana and France.



She also noted that her work in Ghana afforded her the opportunity to be abreast with issues pertaining to Ghana and the African continent.



The Minister for her part highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between Ghana and France which has blossomed over the years and transcended diverse areas of cooperation and partnership.



Ms. Botchwey commended Ambassador Avé for her sterling performance and contribution to the developmental agenda of the Government of Ghana, particularly in the areas of culture, arts and music.