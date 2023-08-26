Outcome of Super delegates conference won’t mirror Nov. 4 NPP Flagbearer race – Ephson

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Pollster and Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson has refuted assertions that the outcome of Saturday’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) Super Delegates Conference mirrors the main Flagbearer election scheduled for November 4, 2023.



Spokespersons for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have said winning the super delegates conference which seeks to downsize the number of aspirants to five automatically means the Vice President will win the Flagbearer race on November 4.



However, speaking on the Morning Starr on Starr FM, Ben Ephson cautioned against such assertions and warned that Ken Agyapong could cause a runoff during the final race.



“The verdict of nearly a thousand people cannot be the verdict of over two hundred thousand people. I’m saying that if Alan places second tomorrow, I will not be surprised but I will be surprises if he places second on November 4. The best Kennedy can do is to push the race to a runoff. If Alan were to be in Parliament, there would have definitely been a runoff. But November 4, I think Alan, with due apologies to his supporters will be a distance third. There’ll be a gap between the top two and Alan.”