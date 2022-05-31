Outbreak of cholera looms as filth engulf galamsey station in Damongo

Regional News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Correspondence from Savannah Region



There is currently fear and panic among residents over a possible cholera outbreak at the galamsey station at Alhassan-Kura, a suburb of Damongo in the Savannah Region.



Their fear is as a result of the amount of filth that has engulfed a public toilet facility which has been turned into a defecation and dumping site by residents.



The toilet facility which is also in a deplorable shape with deep cracks posing as a death trap to users is engulfed with heaps of filth exacerbated by a strong stench making life unbearable for residents who live close to it.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, the residents blamed the indiscriminate dumping of the waste materials at the toilet vicinity on the unavailability of waste bins and pleaded with the West Gonja Municipal Environmental Department to fix the sanitation challenge to prevent them from contracting diseases such as cholera and other accompanying health-associated problems.



According to them, recalcitrants practice open defecation in the vicinity apart from the indiscriminate deposing of rubbish and expressed fears that the unpleasant situation if not addressed, will bring about dire consequences.



They added that they are always compelled to close their noses at night because of the stinking stench that greets them from the vicinity fearing that the situation will worsen as the rain sets in.



"The non-availability of waste bins in our houses is the significant contributory factor to this unhygienic situation we are bedevilled with. What is more worrisome is the open defecation being practiced there," a resident who lives close to the facility said.



Another said, "I'm immensely sad with the situation much so because the agencies mandated to ensure good sanitation in the municipality have failed to live up to their billing".



"The unrepentant attitude of rubbish dumping in this area is alarming. Sometimes i wonder if there are environmental officers in this municipality. It is just heartbreaking and scary", said a nurse who identified herself as Rose.



The Assemblyman for the area, Rasheed Atalia in an interaction with GhanaWeb stated that all efforts to get the filth evacuated proved futile.



He emphasized that together with his unit committee members, measures are being put in place to address the situation.



He assured that he will lease with the Municipal Chief Executive to provide residents of the area with waste bins to keep the area clean.



He, however, admitted that it is not clear when the waste would be cleared from the place.



He, therefore, made a passionate appeal to the West Gonja Municipal Environmental Officer to assign a task force to arrest anyone who is found deposing rubbish or openly defecating indiscriminately.