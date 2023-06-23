Outbreak of anthrax has negatively impacted our business – Chief butcher

Regional News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Chief Butcher of Kumasi, Mr. Ibrahim Wahab Tikuma, has revealed that the anthrax outbreak in the Upper East Region has impacted their business.



He bemoaned the fact that the situation had raised the cost of animals and harmed their business.



He claims that the Kumasi Abattoir has increased its surveillance to ensure that no affected animals enter its grounds.



"We have put in place safeguards to prevent any animal from the Upper East Region from entering this abattoir. We decide who we trade with, and if there is an outbreak in the Upper East Region, we will not accept animals from there,” Kumasi Chief Butcher," Mr. Ibrahim Wahab Tikuma said.



"This usually results in an increase in animal prices. And if a price increase does not result in a reduction, the public is likely to blame the government.”



"This has had an effect on our business. We were killing 160 animals per day before this outbreak, mostly cows. Pigs, goats, sheep, and other animals are not included in the figure I gave you. The figure has been reduced by 60 to 100.



People are afraid to use our services. But I’m assuring them that there’s nothing to worry about. We have put safety measures in place, so they should continue to patronise our services.”