Ours is a gov’t that thinks outside the box to transform the country – Bawumia

General News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the Akufo-Addo administration is thinking outside the box to transform the country.



Speaking at the New Patriotic Party’s delegates conference in Kumasi on Sunday December 19, he said a number of initiatives have been introduced by the government to transform the economy through digitalization



“Ours is a government that is thinking outside the box to transform the country,” he said.



He added “For the first time in our history Ghana has drone for medical delivery, Ghana is implementing one district one hospital under agenda 111



“By end of our second, we would build more hospitals than any government. Our government is building one district one factory.



“For the first time in our history students can apply for students loan without a guarantor.”



Dr Bawumia further urged members and supporters of the NPP to remain united and rally behind the government.



Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu for his part lamented the actions of some leaders of the NPP that cost the party more parliamentary seats during the 2020 elections.



He said bitterness, division and the failure to unite the supporters after internal elections were some of the issues that affected the party.



He also raised issues against the way primaries are conducted to elect parliamentary candidates for the party.



The Suame Lawmaker noted that currently, defending the government in Parliament has become the work for a few lawmakers because of the experienced ones who would have done that were dropped in the primaries.



“The history of 2008 should guide us,” he said.



He added, “I want to sound this caution because we have enough time to correct them.”



“The lies, the hatred will not advance the interest of the Dankwa-Busia-Dombo great tradition,” he further stated.



The National Chairman of the NPP Freddie Blay noted that his party is in a contest with a formidable opposition party that is ready to take advantage of their weakness.



He has therefore asked the NPP to remain united, eschew arrogance and keep its base stronger in order to withstand the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking at the national delegates conference in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19, he said “if we are united, if we eschew arrogance, if we work with our people, if we keep base, come 2024 we shall still retain power.”