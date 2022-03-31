Our walkout was too loud not to have been recorded - Minority descends on Clerks of Parliament

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Minority MPs stage walkout over E-Levy



NDC MPs accuse clerks of diabolic actions



Haruna Iddrisu describes clerks as negligent



The Members of Parliament on the Minority side of Parliament have heavily descended on the Table Office of Parliament over what they describe as a ‘diabolic,’ ‘deliberate’ attempt to create an impression that they were absent from the House on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



The MPs, who each made submissions on the floor of Parliament, expressed shock and disappointment about the fact that even after they had personally signed the attendance sheets in Parliament, the records showed that they were absent.



Summarizing all the concerns and bitter sentiments of his colleagues, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said that he feels they are being discriminated against.



He added that, it is even more surprising that when all of them (Minority MPs) staged a walkout on the day the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) was passed, the records in the House would be silent on such a major thing.



“I’m compelled to seek your indulgence to be heard on this matter… Mr. Speaker, as you may recall, as we were walking out, I drew the attention of the Clerk and the Deputy Clerk that I take this matter seriously and Mr. Speaker, I don’t want to believe that for this side of the House, and for purpose of someone’s negligence, is being discriminated against because our walkout was too loud not to be recorded and not to be reported by the Clerk.



“Our walkout particularly on a major economic issue like E-Levy has consequences on long-standing Majority Leader like Hon. Cletus Avorka, how the people of Zebilla will perceive him,” he stated.