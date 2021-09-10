Our victory in 2024 will be one without argument – John Mahama

Politics of Friday, 10 September 2021

John Dramani Mahama has assured his supporters of an incontestable victory in 2024.



The former president also called on his supporters to lay aside all their reservations from the previous elections of 2020 and forge ahead for the victory that is to come, reports myjoyonline.com.



“When two sheep knock their heads in a fight, each goes back, prepare and comes back with a bang. I want to assure you that, this is the stage the NDC is in now. In 2024, we are coming back with a well-prepared force for a victory that no one can argue about.



“We are just like the sheep which has gone back and coming back with a victorious bang,” he is quoted to have said during a meeting with the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs.



John Mahama is on his Thank You Tour in the region, where he has been trumpeting the message that his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not lose the elections of 2020.



“We went into a contest in the year 2020. The result has been clear to each and every one of us. We went into an election we know we didn’t lose, what happened at the various collation centres and in court is now behind us,” he said.



John Dramani Mahama also explained that the National Executives of the NDC will embark on a process of rebuilding the party for the “battle” ahead, starting with outreach visits to each of the regions of the country.



“Under normal circumstances, I should have come with just two words; “Thank You” and return. However, we must take stalk of the various contributions you gave us for you to know we really appreciate it.



“We all come out to vote looking forward to a better life. But look at the economic situation today, unemployment amongst the youth, etc. The NDC cannot fold its arms in despair, but will be willing at any time to help in building our nation,” he said.



The former president also shared his disappointment with how projects that were started under his administration, 5 years into this current one, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, have been left to rot.



“After 5 years, we still have abandoned road projects, school projects, hospitals amongst others. We must speak out on all these issues because it was not my money that was used to construct these projects but our collective taxes. The NDC will surely be back to take this country to a higher height,” he said.



In the 2020 elections, the NPP's Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was pronounced winner with 51.59 percent (6,730,413 votes) of valid votes cast, as against John Dramani Mahama of the NDC's 47.36 percent (6,214,889 votes).



The NPP has also since then been on an agenda code-named 'Break the 8', intended to ensure that it becomes the first party to win more than two successive elections in Ghana's history.