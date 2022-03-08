Our unborn children already indebted due to government's reckless borrowing – Agyinasare

General News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pastor says only fools keep doing the same thing and expect different results.



We need a national development plan - Agyinasare



Politicians toy with our educational system – Agyinasare



Head pastor and founder of the Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has bemoaned the rate at which successive governments have borrowed money to run the country and the lack of a national development plan.



According to the pastor, this trend of borrowing must change otherwise the future generation of Ghanaians will suffer.



“As a nation, we have used the future revenues of everything to borrow money … For the past how many years we have been doing it (borrowing) … so our children yet unborn are already owing for the next 30 years.



“As a people, we don’t have a strategic plan. Any government comes and toys with our emotions… I am of the opinion that if we had a strategic plan that says that for the next ten years we should build 10000km or 5000km of road. If you are campaigning show as what you can do about the 5000km of road,” Agyinasare said in an interview on Joy FM’s ‘A Walk With Jesus’ monitored by GhanaWeb.



The head pastor said that Ghanaian politicians are confusing everything in the country, particularly, the country’s educational system.



“Today is JSS, the next day is JHS, the next time it is four years, the next day it is three years. The next time it’s two tracks, the next time it’s no track, we are confusing everything and so to our children, there is no clear cut path,” he said.



“The sad part is that, for the politicians, their children do not go to school here and they politicise education. Their children go to school private schools, they toy with the people,” he added.