Our survey not influenced by propaganda – CDD hits back at Mac Manu

The CDD insists that the findings of its new post-election survey is a true representation of the people.



This is in response to Peter Mac Manu, a former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s claim that the survey is fueled by propaganda.



A CDD survey had stated that a total of 62% of Ghanaians lack confidence in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s resolve to fight corruption in the country.



This, according to a survey conducted among 2,400 Ghanaians in a post-election exercise conducted between May 23 and June 3, 2021, showed that the populace has lost confidence in the administration of the incumbent president.



But Peter Mac Manu disagrees, stating that any survey that claims that the public has lost confidence in the President’s fight against corruption is mere propaganda.



“Interestingly, Mr. Owusu Mensah who is the Director of Research at the Presidency did affirm that similar studies have been done, and the findings are similar. So, I don’t know whether this is propaganda, as far as we know this is what Ghanaians are saying,” he said in a Joy FM interview.



But the CDD’s Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagements at the Center for Democratic Development, Dr. Kojo Asante, insists these findings are just what they are.



He added that it is even more important now for the government so that it helps it stay focused and work at instituting measures at resolving those concerns.



“Every Ghanaian has the chance of being selected, and it will normally cover all the regions, rural-urban, all the demographic breakdown that you have in the national populations, as we’ve done with other surveys in the past,” he said.



He defended this by stating that in their selection, they randomly picked respondents and as such, that cannot fuel the claims that they are pushing a propagandist agenda.



He advised that the government rather takes this as good feedback as “It is still very early in the second term, and then you can adjust so that you can respond to the concerns of the populace.”