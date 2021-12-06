Our superiors have not instructed us to strike - Koforidua drivers

Regional News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Drivers in Koforidua lorry stations are going about their normal duties without recourse to the intended strike action declared by the Ghana Private Transport Operators across the country.



GhanaWeb's visit to the main Accra and Kumasi lorry stations in the Eastern Regional capital on Monday morning, buses were seen loading with passengers gleefully onboarding to be driven to their various destinations.



In an interview, the Vice-chairman of the Koforidua branch of the GPRTU, Emmanuel Klewode, said they were not striking as they had not received such instructions from their national and regional executives.



He however appealed to the government to check the frequent fuel price hikes as well as prices of spare parts.



On his part, the Chairman for the POTOA branch also gave the same reasons for their continuous working despite the planned sit-down strike.



Some of the drivers interviewed expressed that they end up using all their sales on fuel, oil and buying spare parts to fix their vehicles and realizing no profit in their business.



They called on the government to be proactive and ensure that they put much premium on drivers' needs as speedily as they put on public servants' needs.



