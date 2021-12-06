Our strike is in the interest of ordinary Ghanaians - Ashaiman GPRTU Chairman

Regional News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Correspondence from Ashaiman:



The Ashaiman branch chairman of the GPRTU, Adamu Issah, has called on Ghanaians to put pressure on the government to remove some taxes and reduce fuel prices to ease their burden.



In an interview with GhanaWeb on the back of a sit-down strike, Mr. Issah stated that the strike is in the interest of every ordinary Ghanaian facing hardship on a daily basis due to the continuous increase in petroleum products.



"Our strike is because of fuel prices and taxes. Fuel prices are so high and the drivers are suffering. This is just a warning to the government whiles we are waiting to hear something positive from them. We're doing this for the poor Ghanaians who rely on trotro to ply their businesses. We don't want to increase fares," he told GhanaWeb.



The commercial drivers on Monday, December 6, 2021, embarked on the sit-down strike to press home their demands on the removal of some taxes in the 2022 budget and reduction in the prices of fuel.



The development came after the GPRTU said they have exhausted every means to get the government pay attention to their concerns.



Meanwhile, while commuters were stranded in the Ashaiman Municipality the GPRTU main station was busy with football activities and other games by drivers and their mates.



Some of the commuters who spoke to GhanaWeb appealed to the government to resolve the impasse.



A commuter who only identified himself as Nii was under the mercy of the hot sun at the Kufour Station because he came to meet an empty station. He pleaded with the drivers to suspend the strike action.



Besides, hawkers and traders have also been affected by the strike. Some of them told GhanaWeb that they're recording low sales today.



A woman who plies her trade inside the main station, Saratu Shaibu, said the strike has drastically reduced her sale.



"On regular day, I'm usually mobbed by buyers who are want to different things but the place is totally empty today. I couldn't even sell a pack of water," she said.







