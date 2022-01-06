Our strike action is to protect the health of Ghanaians - Anaesthetists

Health News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetists (GACRA), Seth McAndoh, has elaborated that, the current strike action by the association is in the interest of the public.



He also describes it as a cry for the improvement in health services of Ghanaians rather than an increase in salaries.



He reiterated that, the regulating body of the association, the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) has failed to heed to their plights and demands after several deliberations. Hence for the purpose of attention from both government and the council, they needed to halt their services in the country.



Seth McAndoh believes the integrity of GACRA has been compromised by some policies of the MDC, which would adversely affect the education and profession of the anesthetists in the country.



Speaking with Samuel Eshun in an interview on the Happy Morning Show, the GACRA PRO stated, “I want to assure Ghanaians that, for the first time our strike is not geared at asking the government for a pay rise but a fight to protect the Ghanaian public. It is to safeguard and protect the health and safety of every Ghanaian. Sometimes we have to speak louder for our concerns to be addressed hence the strike".



"Our strike is because our regulator, the Medical and Dental Council has failed to protect and safeguard our profession. It appears the council has lost sight and focus of what is expected of them. The number of anesthetists in the country are over 1500 and every year each person is expected to pay 330gh to the council for licensing, then it ends there. That’s the only thing the council does, take our money and it just ends there. We have spoken to them on several occasions on relevant matters yet they failed to address them. What is very important for us is the curriculum now and it’s obvious knowledge across the world has been widened. Therefore, we’ve pleaded to the council to improve the curriculum like other countries like the Americas, Kenya and other great countries have done in order to improve knowledge in our field.”



The GACRA spokesperson bemoaned that, the education level of anaesthetists in Ghana has dropped. This implies that it is below international recognition, hence none can practice their trade outside of the country.



“Other implications from the curriculum imply that when there’s an emergency, and as our duty to save lives, students after completion cannot be involved in operations. We suggested this could make us lose lots of lives because this is what we were all trained for and knowledge has been improved across the world. The Medical and Dental Council further released the ‘Scope of Practice’ document which would destroy the integrity and in the long run destroy our profession in the country,” he added.



On the other hand, the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists (GACRA) is expected to further intensify its ongoing strike since there has been no indication from the sector minister to address their demand and plights.