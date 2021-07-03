Our school building is a death trap - Chief, residents of Twifo Kotokye call for help

Regional News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Chief and residents of Twifo Kotokye in the Twifo Ati-Morkwa District of the Central Region are calling on the government to support their school as pupils and teachers are under serious threat.



The structure used as a classroom they lamented is a death trap hence the need for authorities to address the situation.



They fear the structure exposes the lives of the pupils and their teachers to danger since it could collapse at any moment.



Nana Akwasi Asamoah IV the chief of Twifo Kotokye who also double as Benkumhene of Twifo Atti-Morkwa traditional area told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the pupils and teachers are under serious threat as academic work is conducted in the near-collapse building.



He said: “We have drawn the attention of Twifo Atti-Morkwa District Assembly and Ghana Education Service on countless occasions but our efforts have yielded no results.”



According to him, the old building was still in use because they did not have anywhere to use, as an effort to stop them from coming to school would distort the academic calendar.



He appealed to NGOs and other corporate bodies to also assist them to put up a new classroom block for the pupils.



The unit committee chairman of Twifo Kotokye electoral area, Adomako Gabriel on his part said the pupils sit on blocks before they can learn due to inadequate furniture.



The furniture deficit in the school has culminated into a “first come first serve struggle” for the pupils in the school.



He further disclosed that four to five students are now compelled to share one desk while others sit on blocks.