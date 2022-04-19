Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries

General News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah, Member of Parliament, MP, for Salaga South, has said the salaries of Members of the 8th Parliament have not changed.



According to her, the MPs are still being paid salaries that members of the 7th Parliament were taking.



Highlighting the economic difficulties in an interview with Accra-based TV3, Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah, said the prices of commodities are increasing at a faster rate yet salaries remain the same.



“In one year, over 60 per cent increase in fuel prices, naturally every business person will pass it on to the consumer, it makes the consumer worse off. Salaries have not been increased. Have you heard anything about salary increments or adjustments? I have been in Parliament for one year and four months, no one has adjusted my salary.



“In fact, I haven’t even been told my salary yet because when we got into Parliament we inherited the salaries that members of the seventh parliament were paid. Salaries for the 8th Parliament have not been determined and we are still on that salary,” she said.



“You walk around and people are chasing you for One Cedi and you know the value of that One Ghana cedi that it is not going to buy you anything. Even Five Cedis is not going to buy you anything.



“You don’t need a magician to tell you things are hard. We are praying that our mother, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo will say things to Nana Akufo-Addo into his ears in the evening when they are home that he should call Ken Ofori-Atta to relook at this whole economic venture of the people of this country and make things a little bit bearable for us,” Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah stressed.