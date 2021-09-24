Our population would've exceeded 35 million if GSS was adequately resourced - NDC MP

General News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament, Ahmed Ibrahim says that the provisional results from the 2021 population census by Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) is not a true reflection of the reality on the ground.



The total number of Ghanaians in the country is now 30.8 million according to provisional results of the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).



From 6.7 million persons in 1960, the population has increased to 30.8 million persons in Ghana by 2021.



From the provisional results of the 2021 PHC, Ghana's population has increased from 24.7 million in 2010 to 30.8 million.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, the Member of Parliament for Banda Constituency in the Bono Region asserted that most of the findings of the Statistical Service in the population and housing census were public knowledge.



He added that the provisional results from the population and housing census could have exceeded 30.8 million people since most of the households were not counted, because some people prevented officials of the Statistical Service from entering their homes.



“The Statistician of the Ghana Statistical Service, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, came out to complain that the money they needed for the census was not enough and so the results from the census cannot be a true reflection of the exercise,” he asserted.



“ . . we are already aware of the situation in the country before the census was conducted. If we were to resource the statistical service to do their proper work, I tell you that Ghana population would have been over 35 million people,” he indicated.



