Our polling station elections were credible - Tano North NPP youth wing

Regional News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: K Peprah

The Tano North Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ahafo Region has described the party’s just ended polling station elections in the constituency as free, fair, and credible.



They, therefore, called on the national leadership of the NPP to disregard allegations of electoral irregularities, being peddled by some party supporters in the area, saying such allegations were untrue and unsubstantiated.



At a news conference held at Tanoso in the constituency, the executives said the elections were conducted in accordance with procedures, as spelt in the party’s constitution, saying the allegation of irregularities was a calculated ploy by the few disgruntled supporters, ostensibly to taint the beauty of the elections.



“A committee with membership clearly defined was formed to supervise the conduct of a competitive, transparent, credible, free and fair election across all the polling stations in the constituency particularly, in areas where there was more than a single nomination for a particular position.



“This is an exercise never witnessed in the constituency in the last ten years,” Madam Gloria Kwartemaa Amponsah, the Women Organiser, Apostolic Polling Station, and spokesperson stated.



Flanked by some supporters of the party, Mad Amponsah insisted “allegation of deliberately replacing existing polling station executives with new and non-party members can only come from a weak mind in the sense that announcements on the conduct of polls preceded the polling day across all polling stations”.



She called on the National Executive Committee (NEC) to remain firm and resolute, “else some individuals within the party will succeed in pushing their selfish and personal interest at the expense of the collective interest of the NPP.”



“We are not preaching or prophesying doom or calamity to befall on the party in Tano North but if the NEC follows lies and takes any unpopular decision based on that, then what happens in the constituency aftermath cannot be the responsibility of anyone but the NEC.”