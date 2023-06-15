Our plan to modernise Junior High Education has shown that President has exceeded what he promised – Minister

General News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has indicated that the government, through his ministry, is building modernised Junior High Schools (JHS) across the country.



According to Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the modernised schools aim to eliminate the cluster of public JHS schools by bringing all students in a community under one roof.



"As we speak, a large school complex project in the Ashanti Region is underway at Juaben and is expected to be completed this year. Another one is taking place in Samba, which is located in the Northern Region. These projects are being carried out across the country.”



He added that the new schools would have science laboratories, computer labs, and robotics labs, among other learning facilities, to help with teaching and learning.



"We are embarking on these projects to help transform junior high teaching and learning. We are providing an opportunity for our children to learn and transform by providing quality education and access to facilities that will allow them to gain knowledge through STEM.



President Akufo-Addo has transformed education. He implemented a policy that has transformed the sector, and the changes have been so massive and unprecedented that they have exceeded what he promised. These are the reasons why people from all over commend me on my transformations. But when these accolades come, I attribute them to President Akufo-Addo. I couldn’t do what I’m doing without his appointment.”