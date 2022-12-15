Our party should get serious, how can anybody suggest I’m in bed with NPP - Ofosu-Ampofo fumes

General News of Thursday, 15 December 2022

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has refuted allegations that he is in bed with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Ofosu-Ampofo suggested that allegations that he has something to do with the NPP are false.



According to him, these form part of attempts by his challenger in the party’s upcoming national executive elections to malign his image.



“There is no joy in this world better than the fact that I am the youngest chairman in the history of the NDC. The whole party has bestowed on me the honour of being the party’s chairman.



“If today, I’m hungry and I make an appeal, I have 137 MPs who will troop to my house and support me. I have several NDC sympathisers who will make sure that I don’t go hungry. What do I need from the NPP that I will be in bed with them?



“Our party should get serious. How on earth can you even suggest by any stretch of imagination that the National Chairman of the leading party in this country, will have anything to do with the NPP? Those who are contesting against me if they don’t have any message against me, they should back out,” he said in Twi.



His remarks come on the back of comments by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah that the party didn't have concrete evidence during the 2020 election petition to the Supreme Court because of the failure of the Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.



On the tape recording that has gone viral, Asiedu Nketiah, affectionately called 'General Mosquito' who appeared to be talking to some NDC members in a closed-door meeting, could be heard accusing and blaming the chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, for the party's shoddy work in relation to the election petition.



He stated categorically that he denied having the results when he stood in the dock during cross-examination at the Supreme Court because the NDC had no evidence to back their claim, and if he hadn't denied it, he would have been disgraced.



Asiedu Nketiah further revealed that lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, who defended the party, had earlier refused to stand for the NDC because of the lack of concrete evidence but decided to defend the party after the petition was reviewed.



